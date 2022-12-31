Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 448.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

