Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,852 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

