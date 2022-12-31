Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $296,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,369 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 211.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9,594.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

