Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $291,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.34. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

