Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

