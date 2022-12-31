Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after buying an additional 79,289 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $322.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $544.04.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

