Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,456.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

