Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 74,885 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,885 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 48.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

