Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,251 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $49,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 360.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of 28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of 31.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.45 and a 12 month high of 106.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 45.14.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

