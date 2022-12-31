Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.75 and last traded at 3.74. 9,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,067,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.34.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.07. The business had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total value of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 22,483.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 654,031 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 651,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

