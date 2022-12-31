Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.75 and last traded at 3.74. 9,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,067,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.34.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

