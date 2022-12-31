Rockland Trust Co. Has $430,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 302.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 191.1% in the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 144.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 195.6% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 196.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

