Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

