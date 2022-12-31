Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

