Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPY opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

