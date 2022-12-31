Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAXPY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPY opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

