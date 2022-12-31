Security National Bank Acquires 8,491 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,736.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,312,000 after buying an additional 1,955,848 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Alphabet by 2,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,334,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,312,000 after buying an additional 1,283,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after buying an additional 1,266,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,297,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,737,000 after buying an additional 1,230,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

