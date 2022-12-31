Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Declines By 27.7%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,315.0 days.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($132.98) to €134.00 ($142.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($151.06) to €138.00 ($146.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.15.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

