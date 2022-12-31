Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rises By 35.2%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.45 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Agricultural Bank of China
