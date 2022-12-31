Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rises By 35.2%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.45 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

