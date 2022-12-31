Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 28.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

AHCHY stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Stories

