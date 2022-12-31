Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Expands By 31.8%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,944,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 7,547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 920.8 days.

Aroundtown Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AANNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.83) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

