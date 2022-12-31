Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Increases By 24.6%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Stock Performance

Shares of ACMLF opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Ascom has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

