Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Grows By 180.8%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 180.8% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRFH opened at $1.30 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.85%. Equities analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

