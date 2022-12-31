Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Grows By 180.8%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 180.8% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRFH opened at $1.30 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.85%. Equities analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

