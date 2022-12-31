Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expands By 196.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

CJPRY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.23. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.