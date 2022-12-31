Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expands By 196.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Central Japan Railway Stock Performance
CJPRY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.23. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
