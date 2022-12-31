Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Expands By 177.8%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance

GAXY stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. It offers G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products consisting of G2 Communicator software, cloud or on-premise hosting servers, internet protocol end points of varying solutions, and G2 visual communicators; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

