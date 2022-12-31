Short Interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Grows By 197.8%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the November 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

NYSE GROV opened at $0.40 on Friday. Grove Collaborative has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grove Collaborative news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 484,274 shares in the company, valued at $401,947.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,137 shares of company stock valued at $395,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GROV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

