Short Interest in Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Expands By 200.0%

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

