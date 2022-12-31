Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Increases By 195.5%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($74.47) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($79.79) to €69.00 ($73.40) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

