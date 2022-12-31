Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Grows By 198.1%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 198.1% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Global Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $294,557.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,472,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,853,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $294,557.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,472,613 shares in the company, valued at $146,853,331.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,506,294 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,976 in the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

