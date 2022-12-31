Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 5.2%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 17,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,411,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $550.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

