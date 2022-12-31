Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 689,147 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 57.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $273,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

