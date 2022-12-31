SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $131.22.

