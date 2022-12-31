Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 109 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Etsy

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $119.78 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $224.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,398 shares of company stock worth $27,123,306 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

