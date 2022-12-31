Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.73 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.