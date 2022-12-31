Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 117.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

