Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

