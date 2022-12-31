Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $833,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $70.80 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.