Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,078 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 2.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

