Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 692 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $101.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

