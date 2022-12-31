Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.22 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.