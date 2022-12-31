Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in NiSource by 16,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1,654.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in NiSource by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

