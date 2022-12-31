Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,220,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,521,000 after acquiring an additional 302,472 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $167.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.