Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 3,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,165,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

