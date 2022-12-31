Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 6.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 3,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,165,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.