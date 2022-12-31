Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 6.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 3,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,165,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

