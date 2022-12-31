Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Switch Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Switch by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137,857 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.