Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Switch Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Switch has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,489,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,761,000 after acquiring an additional 548,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Switch by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,755,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,092 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Switch by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,568,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,132,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,694,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

