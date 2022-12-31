Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.24. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Symbotic Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

