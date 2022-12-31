Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 821,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,471,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,730,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,471,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,730,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $3,562,700. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.