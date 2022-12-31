Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 821,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.