Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Sells $75,699.83 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.